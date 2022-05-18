United-Guardian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
United-Guardian has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
UG stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United-Guardian by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
