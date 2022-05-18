United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

United Health Products stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Get United Health Products alerts:

United Health Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.