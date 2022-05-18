United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
United Health Products stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
United Health Products Company Profile
