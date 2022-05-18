United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($37.50) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.33) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.54) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €0.19 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.17 ($32.47). The company had a trading volume of 207,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 12 month low of €26.24 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €37.67 ($39.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

