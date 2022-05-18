United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

UTHR opened at $190.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.25. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,744,360 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

