Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,442. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $347.83 million, a PE ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

