Universal Health Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $13.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $8.40 on Wednesday, reaching $119.08. 973,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

