Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ULH stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 1,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

