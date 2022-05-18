Universal (UVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.64. Universal has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Universal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

