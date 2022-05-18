UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Upgraded at TheStreet

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.53.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 56.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.