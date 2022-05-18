UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Shares of TIGR opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $634.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.53.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.