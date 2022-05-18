Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 50,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

