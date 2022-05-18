Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

UBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,870. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $706.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

