Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $706.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

