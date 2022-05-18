US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.