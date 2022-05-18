Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,607. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

