V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. 68,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

