V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.
Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. 68,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68.
About V.F. (Get Rating)
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
