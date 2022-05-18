V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. 68,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

