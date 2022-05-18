Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Get Vacasa alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VCSA. KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ:VCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.