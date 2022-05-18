Valerie Barber Palmieri Buys 43,994 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at $152,240.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
