Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,589. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

