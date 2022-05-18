Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

