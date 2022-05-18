Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a one year low of $121.62 and a one year high of $156.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,915.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.