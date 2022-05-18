Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of VTWV stock opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a one year low of $121.62 and a one year high of $156.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
