Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,675,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

