Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.04.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
