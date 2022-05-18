VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

VectivBio stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in VectivBio in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in VectivBio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

