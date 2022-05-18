Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Director Dennis Thomas St Buys 2,500 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

