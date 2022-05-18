Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 57,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,400 and sold 25,769,939 shares valued at $59,463,022. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

