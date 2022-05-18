Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Ventas stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

