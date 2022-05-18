Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

