Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

NASDAQ VENAW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Venus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

