Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

