VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Director Marshall S. Geller Acquires 6,000 Shares

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) Director Marshall S. Geller acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $16,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. VerifyMe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). VerifyMe had a net margin of 408.69% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRME shares. TheStreet raised VerifyMe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Friday, May 13th.

VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

