Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.