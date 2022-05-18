Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 145,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,579. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

