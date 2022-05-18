Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

