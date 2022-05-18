Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research firms recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

