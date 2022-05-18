Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

VTNR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 326,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,655,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

