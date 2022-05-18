Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Raised to $31.00 at Brookline Capital Management

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 465,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,628,762. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veru by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veru by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

