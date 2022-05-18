Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of VERV stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 12,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,502. The company has a market cap of $650.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after buying an additional 414,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1,725.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

