Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $294.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.03. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.33%.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $47,862. Corporate insiders own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

