Viad (NYSE:VVI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VVI. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of VVI traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,918. The company has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Viad by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viad by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Viad by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

