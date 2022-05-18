Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Victorian Plumbing Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. Victorian Plumbing Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.21). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.53.

In related news, insider Mark Radcliffe acquired 700,000 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($440,088.76).

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

