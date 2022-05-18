Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Director Clay Thorp Purchases 21,802 Shares of Stock

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp acquired 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,541,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clay Thorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Clay Thorp acquired 3,000 shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

Shares of VIGL opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $451,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $7,882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $2,135,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

