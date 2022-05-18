Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,200,000 after buying an additional 8,090,173 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,187,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $105,117,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

