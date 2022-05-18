Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vintage Wine Estates in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

VWE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.81.

Shares of VWE opened at 8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.53 million and a PE ratio of 800.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 7.60 and a one year high of 13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.70.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 81.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

