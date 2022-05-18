Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

VNOM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. 6,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,839. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

