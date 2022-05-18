Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VIR. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 35,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,759. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares in the company, valued at $31,001,407.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,132. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,521,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

