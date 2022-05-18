Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

