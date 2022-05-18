Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 6,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 625.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $958,836. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,164,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,978,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

