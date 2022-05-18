Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Buys $58,911.00 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) Director William Pridgen acquired 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $58,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,734.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Pridgen acquired 600 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $2,964.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, William Pridgen acquired 2,197 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $11,995.62.

NASDAQ VIRI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

